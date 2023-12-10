Micah Shrewsberry speaks after Notre Dame loss to Marquette

MILWAUKEE – Micah Shrewsberry knew Notre Dame had its work cut out for it against Marquette. That doesn’t make the Irish’s 78-59 road loss to the eighth-ranked team in the country any easier to take. While he certainly acknowledges that the Eagles are far and away better than the Irish, there has to be a feeling in the back of his mind that things could and should have gone better.

The competition doesn’t get any easier with former Big East foe Georgetown coming to South Bend right after final exams at Notre Dame are over. A little bit further out is the beginning of ACC play, and that’s when things really could get dicey. This game might have served as a dreary preview of what’s to come.

Fighting Irish Wire was on site for this game, and Shrewsberry spoke to the assembled media, which included other folks who cover the team regularly that made the trip to Milwaukee. Here is Shrewsberry’s opening statement and his answers to the two questions we asked him:

Opening statement

“We’ve had a bunch of early-season tests as a team, but this is the best team we’ve played. Just how they play, how they more, and how they share, how they defend with effort. This is the best team we’ve played, and you can tell it watching it. You can tell it up close, and I was disappointed with our effort in the first half. I thought we competed in the second half, but there’s also a little human nature. Take your foot off the gas when you’re up 28 at halftime, so they weren’t playing as hard as they should have been playing in the second half. But hats off to them. Shaka (Smart has) got a great team.”

Whether the sometimes shaky effort in the win over Western Michigan was an omen for this game

“No. It had nothing to do with it. Two different games. Two different teams. This is one of the best teams in America. It didn’t matter if we beat Western Michigan by 2,000 points. We were gonna come in here and have a tough time against these guys. Just with their style, just with how we had to guard them. We gotta play better as a team for longer stretches no matter who we play. We gotta play better for longer stretches.”

His message for his players ahaed of final exams at the university

“We gotta get home. (We had a) late start to this game, and now, delayed in, and I don’t know what happened. (The previous game on Fox) must have been (in) overtime or something ’cause it kept getting pushed back. I’ve never had the starters announced, and the guy sitting there saying, ‘Five minutes.’ What the hell am I gonna talk about with these guys for five minutes? They should have rolled the balls out and kept warming up ’cause (that’s) what you do. But we gotta get home. We gotta get home. We gotta get rested up, and these guys gotta study. They got work to do to finish this semester strong, and we’ll get back to practice here in a few days, and (that will) give us a chance to really work on getting better, and then, we have another task. We have Georgetown coming to our place, and (that will be) another tough test, but another measuring stick of our growth.”

