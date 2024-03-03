Micah Shrewsberry speaks after Notre Dame wins home finale vs. Clemson

“I don’t know. I have no idea. I wish I did. You guys know me, man. The only I’m thinking about is how to beat Clemson, right? And now, it’s moving on to how you beat North Carolina. And I get so tunnel-visioned, so focused on what’s happening that sometimes, I miss what’s going on around me, right? There’s gonna be a moment when everything stops, and I can sit and go back and reflect on things we need to do better, things we can change, things we can keep and keep growing from there.

But I don’t know. I guess the biggest thing for me is the relationships. I got here at noon, and the first text I sent was (women’s lacrosse coach) Chris Halfpenny ’cause she and I were talking about this (North) Carolina game (earlier in the day). She was fired up to win it, right? So I text her. I get a chance to walk over. I saw Marcus (Freeman) the other night at the women’s game, and he’s like, ‘Hey, I can’t wait to come watch your guys again on Saturday.’ The women’s staff was leaving from practices. I was walking from shootaround and just talking to them, and I’m fired up about their game tomorrow. (Men’s lacrosse coach) Kevin Corrigan came to practice yesterday.

The relationships with all these coaches that I can build from. I’m still a young coach, man. I’m the head coach not even three full seasons, so I gotta pick all their brains when I can and keep learning. And that’s the biggest thing for me is a lot of great people that I can learn from here.”