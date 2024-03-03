Micah Shrewsberry speaks after Notre Dame wins home finale vs. Clemson
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Micah Shrewsberry was in a great mood after Notre Dame beat Clemson, 69-62. How could he not after a second straight win over a team headed to the NCAA Tournament? The team is playing a lot better than it was earlier in the year, which is impressive for a team that wasn’t expected to accomplish much.
Fighting Irish Wire was on hand to hear a relaxed Shrewsberry give his take on the game as well as the things that have happened this season. Given that there are no more games at Purcell Pavilion this season, the time felt appropriate to ask questions about the season itself. He seems to be settled in a lot more with where he is with his team and his place within the university.
Listed below are Shrewsberry’s opening statement and his answers to the questions he was asked by Fighting Irish Wire:
Opening statement
“I’m just proud of our guys, man. We talked about before the game Clemson (is) an NCAA Tournament team, right? That’s not debatable. They’re in the tournament. We talked about this is our chance to measure up against a team like that and see where we are and see what we look like. And this is the second game in a row where we’ve gone in, made some adjustments at halftime, and then, really executed those adjustments, and I’m proud of our guys. That’s all it comes to. They’re good, man. They’re a good team, but we’re having fun. We’re having a lot of fun.”
Recalling the aftermath of his fiery Dec. 19 postgame news conference after losing to The Citadel
“After that day, so Dec. 20 was a big day for us because we met. We didn’t practice that day. We met the entire day in a room just like this. In our film room. We didn’t watch film. We didn’t even watch that game. Because I said, ‘This isn’t a basketball issue. This is a culture issue.’ And it was on me for not continuing to talk about it, continue to build off of what we started at the beginning of the year. I took my foot off. I let go of the rope with our culture. There’s still stuff from the board in our home locker room that I wrote up there before the Marist game, and it’s six sentences, and it’s got our values within those sentences. It hasn’t been erased yet.”
What he's learned about the university since being hired
“I don’t know. I have no idea. I wish I did. You guys know me, man. The only I’m thinking about is how to beat Clemson, right? And now, it’s moving on to how you beat North Carolina. And I get so tunnel-visioned, so focused on what’s happening that sometimes, I miss what’s going on around me, right? There’s gonna be a moment when everything stops, and I can sit and go back and reflect on things we need to do better, things we can change, things we can keep and keep growing from there.
But I don’t know. I guess the biggest thing for me is the relationships. I got here at noon, and the first text I sent was (women’s lacrosse coach) Chris Halfpenny ’cause she and I were talking about this (North) Carolina game (earlier in the day). She was fired up to win it, right? So I text her. I get a chance to walk over. I saw Marcus (Freeman) the other night at the women’s game, and he’s like, ‘Hey, I can’t wait to come watch your guys again on Saturday.’ The women’s staff was leaving from practices. I was walking from shootaround and just talking to them, and I’m fired up about their game tomorrow. (Men’s lacrosse coach) Kevin Corrigan came to practice yesterday.
The relationships with all these coaches that I can build from. I’m still a young coach, man. I’m the head coach not even three full seasons, so I gotta pick all their brains when I can and keep learning. And that’s the biggest thing for me is a lot of great people that I can learn from here.”