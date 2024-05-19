Micah Shrewsberry learns one ‘can’t just walk into’ Notre Dame Stadium

New Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry spent Thursday at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. He made the interview rounds on ESPN, which was covering the event. By far the highlight for him during the broadcast was revealing that he learned a hard truth about Notre Dame Stadium when he first arrived on campus. Specifically, he learned just how exclusive the stadium is:

It’s nice that Shrewsberry was able to be let into the stadium, but it most likely would not have happened if he weren’t a university employee. I made several trips to Purcell Pavilion for basketball coverage this past season and never once gave into the temptation to try and get inside the next-door stadium. For one, I could see that the gates were locked every time, and I surely would have come away disappointed had I decided to go for it. So I guess the only way I or anyone else in the general public can see the stadium again is to buy a ticket.

