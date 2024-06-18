Micah Shrewsberry crashes Boston Celtics’ NBA championship celebration

The Boston Celtics are the NBA champions for a record 18th time in franchise history. They accomplished the feat by knocking off the Dallas Mavericks in a five-game finals. They were the best team in the league during the season and proved it during the playoffs.

Micah Shrewsberry knows the Celtics’ biggest players well. He was an assistant coach under Brad Stevens when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were drafted, and he stayed on the staff for a few years after until he went back to the college rankings. They clearly remember him as evidenced by this video of Shrewsberry celebrating with Brown and his Finals MVP trophy:

"Is this real?" Yep JB, that's your Bill Russell Trophy as the 2024 NBA Finals MVP.👏 pic.twitter.com/wN8DCHuOHs — NBA (@NBA) June 18, 2024

During Shrewsberry’s tenure, the Celtics never got closer than the conference finals, falling to LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in back-to-back seasons. Obviously, things have gotten much better for everybody since then, and Notre Dame fans definitely hope Shrewsberry will get the Irish closer to their own ultimate goal soon.

