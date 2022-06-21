Micah Parsons’ words of wisdom for Penn State recruits

Former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons certainly had a stellar rookie season in the NFL. The first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL draft went on to run away with the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year award, and he gives plenty of credit for preparing him for NFL success to Penn State head coach James Franklin.

As Penn State continues to make some key recruiting pushes this summer, Penn State shared some words of advice offered by Parsons for recruits to consider, specifically those from within the state.

“If you’re from Pennsylvania and you don’t go to Pen State, LBU, to play for Coach Franklin, you my friend are crazy,” Parsons said on the night he was drafted. “My dreams, my vision all came true under hard work and under Coach Franklin’s vision. So if I were you, I’d come here too.”

That quote from Franklin is now being used once again as a message on Penn State’s official Twitter account and the timing of the tweet is not insignificant.

Within the last couple of days, one of the state’s top defensive recruits, Ta'Mere Robinson, announced when he will be making his college decision official and which three schools are included in his top three. Penn State is expected to be the team to beat for the commitment by recruiting analysts and insiders as the Pittsburgh native has made numerous visits to Penn State during his recruiting process. Robinson is an edge rusher who can play linebacker, and Penn State is hoping that message from Parsons will resonate.

Story continues

Robinson is the top defensive recruit in the Class of 2023 in Pennsylvania according to the 247Sports composite player rankings. Penn State has already secured the top recruit in the state with offensive tackle J’ven Williams and the second highest-ranked edge rusher in the state with Jameial Lyons from Philadelphia.

But two top 10 linebackers in the state (Josiah Trotter and James Heard) have been successfully recruited by West Virginia, and another top linebacker in the state is starting to take traction with Oklahoma (Phil Picciotti). So Penn State’s social video of Parsons may not necessarily be intended for Robinson, who many assume is in the bag for Penn State at this point. It may be intended for a few other recruits that are still going through the recruiting process or could potentially be flipped.

List

Penn State's 2023 football commitment tracker

Related

Now this is a wild Saquon Barkley trade proposal Penn State makes top three for key in-state recruiting target Big Ten football championship odds from Tipico prove East will reign again Jaquan Brisker already one of Chicago's best players in 2022 College Football News predicts Big Ten bowl matchups

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.