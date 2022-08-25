Micah Parsons to have weekly segment on FS1’s Undisputed

The defending NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsonswill be in front of the TV cameras every Tuesday during the upcoming season. Fox Sports 1 and their show Undisputed announced they will be having the former Penn State player on the show as the 2022 NFL season unfolds.

Parsons will offer “a regular peek behind the curtain of America’s most notorious football team” according to a release from Fox Sports.

Skip Bayless even included that he was so excited that he texted rapper Lil’ Wayne and even the Grammy Award-winning artist was excited about the appearances. He added, “Wayne was overjoyed to hear this because Wayne spent some time with Micah this offseason and believes he’s going to be special on and off the football field.”

Cowboys’ superstar Micah Parsons will be joining us live on Undisputed Tuesdays during the season!@RealSkipBayless: "This news made my day, year and career!!"@ShannonSharpe: "To have a current player of his caliber come and discuss throughout the year is a big deal." pic.twitter.com/PduVr1RBxI — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 24, 2022

Blessings ! Excited to start this journey ! https://t.co/9go0KPykHa — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 24, 2022

Parsons has excelled off the field and now he looks to conquer the media stage off the field. We have seen players do this before and it does not affect their performance, it may even serve as a form of therapy for players to talk about the trials and tribulations of an NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers for the last two years has done the same thing on Tuesdays on The Pat McAfee Show. Rodgers has won MVPs during both seasons, maybe the same effect with rub off on Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys. At this point, Jerry Jones and his team will look for any sort of luck they can receive at this point.

