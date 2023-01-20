Micah Parsons wants Trent Williams' best in 49ers-Cowboys rematch

Parsons wants Trent Williams' best in 49ers-Cowboys rematch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons is ready for the 49ers.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, Parsons said he's not afraid of 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams heading into Dallas' NFC divisional-round matchup with San Francisco on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

"I think he's one of the better tackles but that's what I look for: best on best," Parsons told reporters. "So I want Trent's best game ever and he's going to get my best game ever and just the passion in the sport.

"That's what you want."

The 23-year-old added that he is not "intimidated" by Williams, and he doesn't feel like Williams is a threat because Parsons believes he is a threat as well, considering he was the 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

When Parsons -- an All-Pro selection this season -- was asked if he takes pride in beating the opponent's best offensive tackle head-to-head instead of attacking from the weak side, the Cowboys linebacker vehemently agreed.

"I want to be our best player, so I have to beat your best player," Parsons continued. "Then on top of that, the likelihood, the math of it all, they're likely to meet me one-on-one, probably not with a chip or not with a slide protection."

In all, Parsons is looking forward to facing Williams again in a rematch of last season's NFC Wild Card Game.

"You want to beat their best so that way, you get your best look versus me getting hammered by some guy trying to hit me on my side or someone trying to wait for me to come into the B-gap," he said. "I'm going to get his best and they're going to hand me the rest so that's what I want."

In the next chapter of the storied rivalry between the 49ers and Cowboys, Sunday's matchup between the two is shaping up to be another thrilling contest.

With a determined Parsons on the other side, Williams and 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy better be ready to give it their all, even if the latter is playing like a seasoned veteran.

Because Parsons surely will give it his all.

