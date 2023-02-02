Micah Parsons wants a jersey from Tom Brady

Even on national signing day, Tom Brady found a way to steal the headlines. Brady announced on social media he is retiring from his first-ballot hall of fame career in the National Football League, bringing a close to a storied 23-year career (again). Naturally, news of this kind was going to be reacted to across the football universe, including by some former Penn State players who have played with and against arguably the greatest quarterback of all time.

Among those reacting to the news on Twitter was former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, who just so happened to play a part in Brady’s final game in the NFL. Parsons will go down in history as the last player in NFL history to sack Brady, doing so in the Dallas Cowboys‘ wild-card victory over Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Parsons shared Brady’s retirement video message with a plea for a jersey to add to the collection.

I need a jersey brady damm!! https://t.co/inRYJHDSCk — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 1, 2023

The last player to sack Tom Brady is his career was Harrisburg’s own Micah Parsons@MicahhParsons11 | @abc27Sports pic.twitter.com/63dZ8ipP35 — Allie Berube (@allieberube) February 1, 2023

Parsons also made his NFL debut against Brady and the Bucs. Parsons at times looked like a rookie linebacker playing in his first career game in the 2021 season opener, coming off the Bucs’ Super Bowl victory the previous season. Brady made Parsons look lost a few times, which was to be expected at the time. But Parsons managed to learn from the experience and went on to be the NFL’s unanimous defensive rookie of the year. And now, Parsons will go down in history as the last player to sack Brady.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire