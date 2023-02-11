Micah Parsons wants Daron Payne on the Cowboys

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, one of our favorite in-person player-guests, joined PFT Live from Radio Row in Phoenix for a wide-ranging discussion about football generally — and about his team specifically.

When the time came to ask Parsons what he’d like to see the team do to improve in 2023, he didn’t hesitate.

Parsons wants Washington defensive tackle Daron Payne in Dallas. (In the attached photo, Parsons is perhaps making his case directly to Payne.)

Payne is due to be a free agent in March. And it’s unlikely that he’ll be available, given that the Commanders can use the franchise tag to hold him in place, if they don’t work out a long-term deal.

The Commanders made Payne the 13th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He has now concluded his four-year rookie contract and fifth-year option. He qualified for the 2022 Pro Bowl (or whatever it was).

Parsons had plenty more to say, about plenty of other things. Check out the attached video for the full session.

