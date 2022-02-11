Micah Parsons unanimously named NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year

Was there ever any doubt who the best defensive rookie in the NFL was in 2021? Of course not. And on Thursday evening, the NFL made it official. Micah Parsons was unanimously voted the NFL’s AP Defensive Rookie of the Year after an absolutely stunning debut season with the Dallas Cowboys.

And, just to remind everyone where Parsons came from, he opened up his acceptance speech by responding to a “We Are” chant from the crown with the appropriate response.

Parsons is the first Penn State player to win the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year since Shane Conlan won the award in 1987 with the Buffalo Bills. Parsons just complete one of the most dominant rookie seasons the NFL has ever seen, and it is one that has him in the running for NFL Defensive Player of the Year as well.

Parsons completed his rookie season with the Cowboys by recording a franchise rookie record 13.0 sacks and 64 tackles in 16 games played. He also forced three fumbles.

And if he’s just getting started in the NFL, watch out!

Related

Micah Parsons was blazing fast in NFL Pro Bowl skills competition Micah Parsons wins professional Butkus Award Micah Parsons tops ESPN's list of top rookies in 2021 Micah Parsons named a candidate for NFL Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons leads all linebackers in AP All-Pro voting

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.