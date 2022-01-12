Micah Parsons, Tyron Smith activated from COVID-19 reserve list

The Cowboys didn’t have linebacker Micah Parsons or left tackle Tyron Smith available for the final game of the regular season, but they will be available for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Wednesday that both players have been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list. Both players are set to practice with the team later in the day.

Parsons has been the best player on the Cowboys defense this season, so having him back to disrupt the 49ers offense is a big boost to Dallas’ chances of advancing to the second round of the playoffs. Smith missed six games during the regular season and only played one of the final four games, so the practice time should be a positive for him to get back into the swing of things.

Safety Jayron Kearse could be activated from COVID reserve on Thursday to add further depth to the Cowboys roster for Sunday.

