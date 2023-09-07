Micah Parsons "super happy" for Nick Bosa after contract extension

The 49ers made Nick Bosa the highest-paid defensive player in the league on Wednesday and the deal caught the eye of a player who will be in line for a new deal of his own after this season.

Cowboys star Micah Parsons finished second behind Bosa in defensive player of the year voting after the 2022 season and his production over his first two NFL seasons has him on track for a massive contract extension at some point in the near future. After news of Bosa's extension broke on Wednesday, Parsons offered some laudatory comments about the 49ers defensive end and said that he sees Bosa setting a standard for him to pursue outside the financial realm.

“Super happy for Nick Bosa, man,” Parsons said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He really showed why he was the best player in the league last year. It gives you something to chase, man. And not in terms of his contract, but in terms of how great he was. If you study his mindset and how patient he was and let the game come to him. He knows that I’m coming for him. He even said, ‘I won this year, and I know you’ll be coming for it next year.’ “And I said, ‘You’re damn right.’ It’s going to be a good chase.”

Parsons added that he's thinking about bringing the Cowboys a Super Bowl rather than his next contract, but everything is intertwined for Parsons this year. If he repeats his individual success and helps the Cowboys to greater team success, his impending contract extension and the pressure on the Cowboys to get it done is only going to get bigger.