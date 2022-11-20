Micah Parsons strip-sacks Kirk Cousins, sets up Cowboys field goal

Michael David Smith
·1 min read

It didn’t take long for Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons to make his latest impact play.

Parsons strip-sacked Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on the first possession of today’s game, setting up the Cowboys in good field position.

Dallas couldn’t get the ball into the end zone, but a Brett Maher 27-yard field goal made the score 3-0 Cowboys early in the first quarter.

The Vikings are coming off their biggest win of the season, but they’ll have their hands full against a Cowboys team that has the best defensive player in football in Parsons.

Micah Parsons strip-sacks Kirk Cousins, sets up Cowboys field goal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories