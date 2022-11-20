Micah Parsons strip-sacks Kirk Cousins, sets up Cowboys field goal

It didn’t take long for Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons to make his latest impact play.

Parsons strip-sacked Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on the first possession of today’s game, setting up the Cowboys in good field position.

Dallas couldn’t get the ball into the end zone, but a Brett Maher 27-yard field goal made the score 3-0 Cowboys early in the first quarter.

The Vikings are coming off their biggest win of the season, but they’ll have their hands full against a Cowboys team that has the best defensive player in football in Parsons.

