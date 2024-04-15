Micah Parsons also skips first day of Cowboys’ offseason work

CeeDee Lamb wasn’t the only Cowboys star who elected not to show up at The Star for the first day of the team’s offseason program.

Edge rusher Micah Parsons was also nowhere to be found on Monday as teammates kicked off Phase One of the 2024 voluntary work sessions.

The 24-year-old did not join the team last year until OTAs began in late May, choosing instead to train on his own in the Austin area. Parsons spent that offseason adding several pounds of bulk to his frame in anticipation of a (mostly) full-time switch from off-the-ball linebacker to edge rusher.

In addition to CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons also did not show up for start of the Cowboys offseason program. Parsons didn’t participate last year either https://t.co/bYV67kQWNE — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) April 15, 2024

This time around, the perennial Defensive Player of the Year finalist finds himself one of three Cowboys superstars wondering about their long-term employment status with the club. While Parsons is just three years into his rookie contract and scheduled to earn $2.99 million in base salary, he is eligible for a new deal that would bind him to the Cowboys for the foreseeable future.

Nothing has happened in regard to that new contract, though, as Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott are presumably ahead of Parsons in that line.

The Cowboys have indicated they will pick up the fifth year of Parsons’s contract, theoretically pinning his 2025 pay at $21.32 million. That decision is due by May 2, but it could be rendered a moot point if the team and their former first-round draft pick can negotiate new terms before then.

In the meantime, the Cowboys and new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer have already begun the preliminary classroom work on installing their revamped 2024 defense… without its most important player.

