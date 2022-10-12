Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss a fifth game after undergoing surgery on his right hand. He remained out of practice Wednesday and won’t play in Sunday Night Football.

Prescott, though, did throw after practice and rated his return to throwing as “solid.”

“Ask the receivers. . . . I always got some pop on the ball,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

Linebacker Micah Parsons did not practice Wednesday after injuring his groin Sunday. But Parsons said Thursday there is “no question” he will play against the Eagles.

Running back Rico Dowdle (ankle) also sat out Wednesday.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (chest), offensive lineman Jason Peters (chest) and tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) were limited.

Defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (neck/shoulder), tight end Jake Ferguson (knee), safety Jayron Kearse (knee), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (groin), offensive guard Connor McGovern (ankle) and safety Donovan Wilson (ankle) were full participants.

Micah Parsons sits out Wednesday’s practice but has “no question” he will play originally appeared on Pro Football Talk