Micah Parsons has signed his first rookie contract.

According to multiple reports, the Cowboys and their first-round pick agreed to terms on Wednesday. It’s a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season.

Parsons was the 12th overall pick after opting out of playing for Penn State last season. He had 191 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 26 games over his first two years at school.

Parsons is ticketed for middle linebacker in Dallas, but the team was experimenting with him in a different role at their OTAs. Parsons got some work in with DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory and the other defensive ends, so he could be used as an edge rusher at times during his rookie season.

Micah Parsons signs with Cowboys originally appeared on Pro Football Talk