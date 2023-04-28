Micah Parsons shouts ‘No more QB sneaks A.J.’ after Cowboys selection of Mazi Smith

Micah Parsons was elated when the Dallas Cowboys selected defensive tackle Mazi Smith in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Parsons showed his texts to Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn telling him the team should draft Smith.

Parsons then continued telling Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, ‘No more QB sneaks A.J.’ referencing the Eagles’ nigh unstoppable QB sneak that took the NFL by storm in 2022.

“NO MORE QB SNEAKS AJ!”@MicahhParsons11 told Cowboys DC Dan Quinn to pick Michigan's Mazi Smith earlier today and IT HAPPENED pic.twitter.com/nGm62CAnDK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2023

Other Cowboys players were excited at the addition.