Micah Parsons shares admiration for Nick Bosa ahead of 49ers-Cowboys game

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has immense respect for 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, the Cowboys star sang Bosa's praises when asked if facing the 49ers' defensive ace gives him extra "motivation," especially since both are in the running for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year Award.

"I love Bosa, I love what he does and what he brings to the game," Parsons said. "He brings a great motor, he's a technician -- I actually watch some of the stuff he does -- he's great for the game."

Parsons understands the NFL is an entertainment business and believes he and Bosa will "put on a show" to display why they are the best players in "dominating fashion."

"I'm going to do my thing but what he does is no factor to what I do," Parsons added. "My goal is the Super Bowl."

The 23-year-old Parsons added his statistics against the 49ers won't matter unless the Cowboys move on to the NFC Championship. Parsons reiterated he is not going to try to outdo the 25-year-old Bosa -- rather, he is more concerned about Dallas, as a team, containing Bosa.

Bosa is one of the best edge rushers in the NFL and might seem like the perfect player to study for someone like Parsons. When asked what he appreciates most about Bosa's game, Parsons noted Bosa's technique.

"He'll go speed to power, he might rip the edge but he shows the same, get off the same line to the quarterback," Parsons said. "So he's very hard, you can't guess with him because he'll make you miss.

"So a guy like that, who's always on the same line, straight and narrow and he can work outside, he can work inside, he can work right through you if you don't want to give you hands to him.

"He definitely a motherf---er to go against. He's a dog."

Despite the historic rivalry between the 49ers and the Cowboys, both sides respect each other immensely.

San Francisco's offensive line coach and run game coordinator Chris Foerster had nothing but good things to say about Parsons ahead of their NFC Divisional Round matchup, comparing him to Cowboys teammate DeMarcus Lawrence, Bosa and Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett.

"He's got this great elusiveness, he still has some power with it," Foerster told reporters Thursday. "What he's really good at, too, is when he gets into your body ... he's really good when he gets into your body getting off a block.

"They don't stay blocked. I'd say that's the biggest thing you can say about all of them: they don't stay blocked."

Parsons might have immense respect for Bosa, but once the whistle sounds and the game begins, all bets are off.

Niners and Cowboys fans can expect an intense matchup on both sides of the ball when Dallas takes on San Francisco on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

