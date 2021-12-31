Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons took another step toward becoming the defensive rookie of the year this week when he won his second straight defensive rookie of the month award and he has two weeks to add one more feather in his cap before the regular season is over.

Parsons recorded his 13th sack of the season against Washington last Sunday and that leaves him 1.5 sacks away from tying Jevon Kearse’s rookie record of 14.5 sacks in a season. He’s had 10.5 sacks in his last eight games, so picking up two more sacks to break the record seems within reach and Parsons said this week that he is motivated to become the new record holder.

“It is on my mind. Obviously, that would be an extraordinary thing to do for a guy that’s an off-ball linebacker. It would really mean a lot to me. I know I can do it,” Parsons said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Whether he sets the record or not, Parsons has had one of the most memorable rookie seasons in history. He has 79 tackles, 13 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, and 29 quarterback hits while helping to transform the Cowboys from one of the worst defenses in the league to one that provided the motor for a division title.

That production leaves little question about rookie honors and it won’t come as a great surprise if he joins Lawrence Taylor as the only rookies to win defensive player of the year.

Micah Parsons: Setting rookie sack record would be “extraordinary” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk