Former Penn State offensive coordinator hired by NFL team

NBC

Lionel Richie is revealing why Season 20 of "American Idol" is the judges' most combative season yet! "This year we actually have opinions, before we were trying to be polite with Katy… behind the scenes it's nasty but in front of the scenes it's kumbaya," he said. Lionel also revealed if him, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan ever run into each other during their Las Vegas residency. "American Idol" airs Sunday and Monday nights on ABC.