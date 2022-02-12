Micah Parsons says roughing the passer penalties should be reviewable

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dallas Cowboys
    Dallas Cowboys
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Micah Parsons
    Micah Parsons
    American football player (1999-)
  • Derek Carr
    Derek Carr
    American football quarterback

Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons wants the NFL to expand instant replay to include roughing the passer penalties.

Parsons, asked on PFT Live about the highly questionable roughing the passer penalty he took for a hit on Derek Carr on Thanksgiving against the Raiders, said replay review should be available to overturn a bad roughing call.

“I think some of these flags that they throw should be reviewable. I hate that that’s not reviewable,” Parsons said. “Because those cost games.”

Parsons said he would never attempt to injure an opposing quarterback, but he feels that sometimes good, clean hits are flagged as personal fouls.

“I will never play dirty. That’s not part of my game. I hate dirty players,” Parsons said.

But when a clean play is flagged as a dirty play, Parsons wants it to be reviewed.

Micah Parsons says roughing the passer penalties should be reviewable originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories