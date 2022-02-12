Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was the unanimous choice for defensive rookie of the year, but he didn’t do it himself.

Parsons said on PFT Live that working with the Cowboys’ offensive linemen, particularly Tyron Smith and La'el Collins, made a big difference in his development.

“They kind of took me under their wing, taught me, ‘This is what you’ve got to do to get better and better’ and I did it and got better,” Parsons said.

Parsons said Collins taught him that his speed could be an asset to him not just in using it to blow past opposing offensive linemen, but also in setting up other pass rush moves because opposing linemen were so worried about his speed.

“LC was like, ‘You’re fast as hell but you’ve got to make them fear your speed, they’ve got to feel you, and then it’s like chess, that’s how you work your counters,'” Parsons said.

Parsons is one of the best young players in the NFL, one who will surely be an asset to young Cowboys players for years to come.

Micah Parsons says Cowboys’ offensive line taught him in camp how to be a pro pass rusher originally appeared on Pro Football Talk