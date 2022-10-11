Micah Parsons rips brutal roughing the passer call on Chiefs’ Chris Jones

Another day, another controversial — a kinder word than awful — roughing the passer penalty.

This one took place inside the two-minute park of the first half as the Kansas City Chiefs appeared to have stopped the Las Vegas Raiders on a third-and-8.

Chris Jones not only sacked Derek Carr. The Chiefs’ star defensive lineman dislodged the ball from the Raiders’ quarterback before he hit the ground.

And then there was the matter of the yellow flag on the ground thrown by referee Carl Cheffers.

The official ruled Jones had roughed Carr by landing on him with his full body weight.

Mind you, there was nowhere else for Jones to land, especially since Carr didn’t have possession of the football.

It led to a field goal by the Raiders that gave them a 20-7 lead.

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys watched and took to social media to rip the call … and the NFL.

The nfl is terrible!!! Change the rules or just make the league 7 on 7!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 11, 2022

That’s not football! Chiefs/Raiders Let them play! #RoughingPasser — Dan Lanning (@CoachDanLanning) October 11, 2022

This is not football anymore. I know we have to protect the QB but Chris Jones was recovering a fumble. We have gotten ridiculous with this. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) October 11, 2022

I’m sitting at a bar drinking Tito’s with chief fans yelling at me. I DO NOT BLAME THEM! — Mike Pereira (@MikePereira) October 11, 2022

That might be the worst roughing the passer call ever. — Jones was using his arm to brace the impact. — The penalty took away a change of possession. — The referee couldn't even get Jones' number right. — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) October 11, 2022

This Roughing the Passer rule has gotten wayyy out of hand — Eric LeGrand (@EricLeGrand52) October 11, 2022

The call comes a day after Grady Jarrett was hit with a flag for taking down Tom Brady. Another awful call.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire