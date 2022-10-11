Micah Parsons rips brutal roughing the passer call on Chiefs’ Chris Jones

Barry Werner
Another day, another controversial — a kinder word than awful — roughing the passer penalty.

This one took place inside the two-minute park of the first half as the Kansas City Chiefs appeared to have stopped the Las Vegas Raiders on a third-and-8.

Chris Jones not only sacked Derek Carr. The Chiefs’ star defensive lineman dislodged the ball from the Raiders’ quarterback before he hit the ground.

And then there was the matter of the yellow flag on the ground thrown by referee Carl Cheffers.

The official ruled Jones had roughed Carr by landing on him with his full body weight.

Mind you, there was nowhere else for Jones to land, especially since Carr didn’t have possession of the football.

It led to a field goal by the Raiders that gave them a 20-7 lead.

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys watched and took to social media to rip the call … and the NFL.

The call comes a day after Grady Jarrett was hit with a flag for taking down Tom Brady. Another awful call.

