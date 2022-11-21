The Cowboys and Vikings both play Thursday. They both still had starters in Sunday’s game after Dallas went up by 34 points.

Why?

Mike McCarthy surely will face that question after the Cowboys finish off a game they currently lead 40-3 in the fourth quarter.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got his left knee caught up in the wash on a sack of Kirk Cousins by Dorance Armstrong with 1:16 remaining in the third quarter.

Parsons limped off the field and went into the blue medical tent for evaluation.

The team listed him as questionable to return, but he returned.

Parsons has four tackles, two sacks and four quarterback hits. He now has 10 sacks this season after making 13 as a rookie.

The Cowboys have seven sacks of Cousins today.

Micah Parsons returns to game after injuring left knee originally appeared on Pro Football Talk