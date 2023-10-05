Micah Parsons remains limited in Thursday's practice but feels "great"

Micah Parsons remained limited in Thursday's practice, but the Cowboys edge rusher declared himself good to go.

"After getting my treatments and the extra work I've done to prepare for this game, I really feel great and high-spirited right now," Parsons said, via Patrik Walker of the team website.

Parsons played 44 of 55 snaps Sunday, leaving for five plays at one point to have his knee examined.

In four games, Parsons has four sacks, eight quarterback hits, 14 tackles, a forced fumble, a recovered fumble and a pass defensed.

The Cowboys' practice report offered good news along the offensive line.

For first time since 2021, their entire starting line participated in a padded regular-season practice together. Left tackle Tyron Smith (knee) and All-Pro right guard Zack Martin (thigh) returned to full participants Thursday after sitting out Wednesday.

Running back Rico Dowdle (hip) and receiver CeeDee Lamb (rest/knee) also returned to full participation after missing Wednesday's on-field work.

"I’m straight. I’ll be out there," Lamb said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. "I’m good."

Linebacker Damone Clark (shoulder) and safety Malik Hooker (shoulder) remained limited.