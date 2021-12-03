Micah Parsons records 10th sack of the season as rookie for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons sacked Taysom Hill for an 11-yard loss on the first play of the fourth quarter for his 10th sack of the season.

Parsons is the first Cowboys rookie in franchise history to hit 10 sacks in his first season in the NFL. Parsons had already surpassed DeMarcus Ware’s 8.0 sacks in 2005 for the most sacks in team history. Parsons is just the 13th linebacker in league history to post 10 sacks as a rookie.

Parsons has sacks in five straight games for Dallas and is the first rookie to accomplish that feat since Joey Bosa with the San Diego Chargers in 2016. Parsons now has 7.5 sacks in the last five games for the Cowboys.

Parsons leads all rookies in sacks in the NFL. Miami’s Jaelen Phillips (6.5), Azeez Ojulari of the New York Giants (5.5) and Odafe Oweh of the Baltimore Ravens (5.0) are the only other rookies with at least five sacks this season.

Jevon Kearse holds the NFL record for most sacks by a rookie with 14.5 in 1999 for the Tennessee Titans.

Parsons is just the 10th player this season to reach 10 sacks across the league. Parsons joins Myles Garrett (14.0), T.J. Watt (12.5), Matt Judon (11.5), Nick Bosa (11.0), Robert Quinn (11.0), Trey Hendrickson (10.5), Haason Reddick (10.5), Markus Golden (10.0) and Harold Landry (10.0) with double-digit sacks.

