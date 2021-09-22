Micah Parsons’ rapid rise proves Eagles have to target a LB early in 2022 NFL Draft

The Eagles did some wheeling and dealing during the NFL draft process, trading back and then trading back up to land DeVonta Smith.

The smooth-running wide receiver finally gives Philadelphia a No. 1 option on the outside, but the player targeted by Dallas two picks later is providing a tutorial for Howie Roseman on the importance of a game-changing linebacker.

Dallas traded its first-round selection (10th overall) to the Eagles in exchange for first- and third-round selections (12th and 84th overall).

With the No. 12 overall pick, the Cowboys selected former Penn State linebacker, Micah Parsons.

There’s no reason for Eagles fans to be envious or jealous of Dallas landing the versatile Parsons, but his first two weeks in the league have proved just how valuable a versatile, heat-seeking linebacker can be.

A true middle linebacker, Parsons was versatile enough to make the switch to full-time edge rusher in the Cowboys Week 2 matchup at the Chargers.

Playing defensive end for the first time since high school, Parsons has the league buzzing about what he accomplished as an edge rusher in Los Angeles.

He logged two tackles, four quarterback hits, eight pressures and a sack, along with Pro Football Focus crediting him with eight pressures and a pass rush grading of 90.8 – the second-highest rating among all defenders in the league.

For Dallas, the question becomes where should Parsons play on a regular basis, while the question Philadelphia should be how Howie Roseman can use one of two first-rounders or two of his potential second-round picks on a game-changing linebacker.

Below we’ve listed some game-changing linebackers, while hopefully convincing Howie Roseman that a controlled weapon at the linebacker position is a must-have moving forward.

Difference making veteran LB's in NFL currently

Story continues

Oct 25, 2020; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) runs the ball against Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) in the second half during a game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

Nfl Seattle Seahawks At Arizona Cardinals

Deion Jones Demario Davis Lavonte David Eric Kendricks Bobby Wagner

Difference making young LB's in NFL currently

October 4, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Tremaine Edmunds Roquan Smith Devin White Darius Leonard Micah Parsons Fred Warner

Top LB prospects for 2022 Draft

Oct 10, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) looks in over the line at Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) during the first quarter of the Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Pass Rusher Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

Listed as an outside linebacker for the Sooners, Bonitto fits the mold of the Von Miller-style edge rusher, who can also effectively drop back in coverage. Bonitto operates as more of an edge rusher, and his nine sacks in 2020 led the Sooners, as he was college football’s most productive pass rusher, according to Pro Football Focus.

Safety Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

A safety who can flourish in the box or in space, Brisker has been labeled a freak and could be an option in the first round as a hybrid linebacker, safety, pass rusher. Heading into 2022, he has been named to the watch lists for three postseason honors: the Bednarik Award, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (both for the top defensive player), and the Jim Thorpe Award (top defensive back).

Nakobe Dean, Georgia Christian Harris, Alabama

1

1