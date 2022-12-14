Micah Parsons questions Jalen Hurts’ MVP candidacy

Not long ago, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons questioned why the MVP award has become a quarterback award. Quarterbacks have won the past nine MVP awards and 14 of the past 15.

Now, Parsons is questioning Jalen Hurts‘ candidacy for the award.

Parsons joined Von Miller on the Bills’ injured edge rusher’s podcast on Tuesday and asked, “Is it Hurts or the team?”

Miller gave credit to Hurts and the team, saying, “It’s a little bit of both, man.”

Parsons doubled down, arguing, “It’s system and team.”

“I’m not trying to make no enemies,” Parsons explained on The VonCast, via a transcript from Todd Brock of Cowboys Wire. “I just love the game so much, and I understand it so much, that when things are off, I just can’t hold it in. I’ve almost got to say something.”

The Eagles are two games in front of the Cowboys, who they play Christmas Eve, with a league-best 12-1 record. They have averaged 41 points the past three games.

Hurts’ 108.4 passer rating leads the NFL. He has 3,157 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and three interceptions, and he’s rushed for 686 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“He’s good. He’s good,” Parsons finally conceded after much prodding by Miller.

Parsons began the podcast by saying he didn’t want to give the Eagles any bulletin board material. He was not successful as Parsons’ quotes already have made it to the Philadelphia locker room.

The lead-up to the Week 16 game next week should be fun.

