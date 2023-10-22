Micah Parsons proves he’s just as impactful on Cowboys with more off-ball snaps

When Leighton Vander Esch was placed on IR following a neck injury in Week 5, concern rained down from the heavens. Not only was there concern about Vander Esch’s long-term health, but there was also concern about how the Cowboys would fill his void on the defense.

Dallas was already paper thin at LB and options were limited in free agency. Out of pure necessity, Micah Parsons was expected to see more snaps as an off-ball LB, which would likely impact his role as a pass rusher.

Parsons, a converted LB, knows how to play off-ball well. He played a traditional LB role at Penn State exclusively and was drafted as such by Dallas back in 2021. He started with Dallas off-ball and only when needs forced him to play on the line as rookie, did the Cowboys truly discover what they had in Parsons – a transcendent pass rusher.

Since pass-rushers impact the game exponentially more than off-ball players, the Cowboys rarely moved Parsons back to a traditional LB role. They still moved him around the line in search of matchups, but rarely have they asked him to play truly off-ball.

Micah Parsons is usually with the Cowboys' defensive linemen, taking pass-rush reps before game. He was not with group today. A sign he could work more at off-ball linebacker in first game without Leighton Vander Esch?

The idea of losing him on the defensive line in order to play a role on the second level was enough to frighten anyone.

Robbing Peter to pay Paul only makes sense if Paul is more important. It would be like skipping the mortgage payment in order to afford Netflix. It was an example in misplaced priorities.

Where did Parsons play?

When the Cowboys defense took the field in Los Angeles in Week 6, many watched with bated breath. Would Parsons line up off-ball or would Parsons primarily play his normal role at EDGE?

It turns out, it was both.

Parsons took 59 snaps on the defensive line Monday night, marking a season high. What also marked a season high? His snaps at off-ball LB.

Parsons logged season highs at both positions, obviously indicating his total workload on defense was also a season high.

The Cowboys must have decided instead of robbing from one position to field another position, they’d rather just create more snaps for Parsons. And it’s hard to argue with the results.

How well did Parsons play?

Not only did Parsons effectively carry the increased workload, but he carried it well. The 24-year-old superstar was every bit his dominant self as a pass rusher, all while lending a hand as a LB option.

Better yet, as a departure from his strategy the week before, Parsons targeted the weak link on the Chargers offensive line. Instead of going head-to-head with Rashawn Slater over and over again, Parsons went after Trey Pipkins at RT. That’s where six of seven pressures occurred, including his monumental sack late in the fourth.

In case you forgot, Micah Parsons can change a game in an instant.

There was seemingly no slippage in play with that handful of LB snaps added to his workload, and as per Next Gen Stats, Parsons still leads the NFL in pressures this season.

Why added LB snaps work for Parsons

It’s almost cheating for the Cowboys to solve this riddle by simply asking Parsons to take more snaps. It’s like in the example used above, the solution to figuring out which bills to pay is to simply make more money. Life’s not that easy.

But that’s essentially what Dallas did.

Maybe it was the confidence in the upcoming bye week and corresponding rest and recovery it offered. Or maybe it was the understanding off-ball snaps aren’t usually as taxing as the snaps taken up on the line.

The key item to keep in mind is how Parsons creates the most value. Parsons makes his biggest impact on the field as a pass rusher. Pressure creates some of the biggest EPA swings in the game because it leads to sacks, fumbles and interceptions.

Yet, pressure doesn’t need to come from the defensive line. Parsons can also pressure from an off-ball position as well.

As a blitzing LB, Parsons can attack a variety of gaps. Even the threat of blitzing is enough to instill fear in the hearts of interior linemen. This can create great opportunities for other pass rushers to make plays without actually committing Parsons to the rush.

More goal line LB snaps coming?

When Parsons was drafted, it was his run stopping ability and pursuit ability that actually headlined his profile. His film as a pass rusher was non-existent and his coverage responsibilities were fairly vanilla. He was a run-stopper, first and foremost.

The Cowboys haven’t been known for being very stout against the run over the past few seasons. They could see a boost to that stoutness by loading the line with more girth and using Parsons as an off-ball LB hunting from the second level.

They’d lose his ability to penetrate up on the line, but they gain size, power and speed at LB. He’d still have his run fits, but he’d be able to hunt the ball a little more freely in an off-ball role. He’d be harder to avoid as well.

That’s something to look for in the future because the Cowboys have shown a willingness to use him more off-ball than they have before. The good news is it hasn’t come at a cost of pass rushing snaps.

