How Micah Parsons potentially fits Cowboys starting depth chart

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Crum and K.D. Drummond
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Micah Parsons is a prospect who was splitting the Dallas Cowboys’ fanbase for months. Was he just an athletic freak who had diagnosis problems and didn’t get much time in coverage, or was he a five-tool LB prospect who can impact the defense on all levels with pass rush, run stopping ability, and in coverage?

The Cowboys organization is hoping he is the latter. Parsons will be an immediate starter at either Will or Sam LB. If the defensive line can keep him clean from opposing offensive lineman, he will run around and make plays all over the field. He was an edge rusher in high school and should bring a great ability to blitz and cause havoc for opposing quarterbacks.

This could be a great problem to have, but Dan Quinn will need to figure out who plays on passing downs. Jaylon Smith has had his issues in coverage, it has been a strength for Leighton Vander Esch, but would it be wise to get him off the field in order to help alleviate his injury concerns?

Then there is free agent signing Keanu Neal who was brought in to be a coverage LB, but how does he fit now? Does he take some of Donovan Wilson’s snaps instead? Parsons now enters this equation as well, does he have the experience to take someone’s spot in the nickel coverage downs?

Here’s a look at the potential Front-7 depth chart as it stands after Round 1.

5-Tech LDE

1. DeMarcus Lawrence
2. Bradlee Anae

1-Tech Nose Tackle

1. Brent Urban
2. Antwaun Woods

3-Tech Under Tackle

1. Neville Gallimore
2. Trysten Hill
3. Carlos Watkins

7-Tech RDE/LEO

1. Randy Gregory
2. Tarell Basham

Sam LB/ DPR

1. Micah Parsons
2. Dorance Armstrong, Jr.
3. Azur Kamara

Mike LB

1. Leighton Vander Esch
2. Francis Bernard
3. Luke Gifford

Will LB

1. Jaylon Smith
2. Keanu Neal

Recommended Stories

  • Jets 2021 NFL Draft: 10 players Gang Green will consider on Day 2

    Who will the New York Jets take on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft?

  • 5 important things to know about Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

    From his path to Penn State to the turmoil that he found, take a deeper look into the man the Cowboys selected with the No. 12 overall pick.

  • Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys eyeing a cornerback, but excited about NFL draft options

    The organization appears to be set on bolstering its secondary, but sources indicate the team isn’t settled on which player it would select.

  • Kwity Paye Selected By The Colts In The First Round Of The 2021 NFL Draft

    With the 21st pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected former Michigan Wolverines football defensive end Kwity Paye. Paye is the sixth former Michigan player to be selected in the first round and 32nd player to be picked at any point since 2016 (head coach Jim Harbaugh's first draft as the head man). Paye is the second edge defender off the board in this year's draft, behind former Miami (Fla.) edge Jaelen Phillips, who was taken by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 18 pick.

  • The 20 best players still available after the first round of the NFL draft

    After a run of quarterbacks in the first round, there's still plenty of talent left to be drafted in the second and third round on Friday night.

  • Why Titans fans should be excited about Caleb Farley

    Breaking down the Tennessee Titans' selection of Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley in the 2021 NFL draft

  • Kyle Shanahan: It’s going to be very hard for Trey Lance to beat out Jimmy Garoppolo

    Despite trading three first-round picks to acquire quarterback Trey Lance, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after Thursday night’s first round that Jimmy Garoppolo remains the starting quarterback, and it would be tough for Lance to beat him out. Shanahan referred to Lance as “a very good backup” in an interview on ESPN and said the [more]

  • NFL draft reunites Alabama teammates as Crimson Tide ties record with 6 first-round picks

    Alabama's six first-round selections tied it with the 2004 Miami Hurricanes for most from the same school picked in the first round of an NFL draft.

  • Cowboys draft Micah Parsons: Instant analysis of the No. 12 pick

    The Cowboys are linebacker-heavy with the Micah Pasrons pick, but Parsons is no ordinary linebacker.

  • Resetting Notre Dame's NFL Draft Outlook After Irish's Silent First Round

    What still should be a successful 2021 NFL Draft for Notre Dame began with a surprisingly quiet Thursday night. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, considered Notre Dame’s best draft prospect and a first-round pick, waited through the initial 32 selections without hearing his name called. Mock drafts suggested 2020 Butkus Award winner and unanimous All-American would become the first Irish linebacker picked in the first round since Bob Crable in 1982.

  • Fifth-year option tracker for 2018 NFL first-round picks

    NFL teams will be adding first-round picks to their roster this week and some of them will then turn their attention to first-round picks from 2018. Fifth-year contract options for players selected in the first round that year need to be exercised by May 3 and some teams have already gotten the ball rolling on [more]

  • Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2021: Round-by-round selections

    Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Dallas Cowboys.

  • NBA betting: Championship odds shift with two huge bets on the ... Atlanta Hawks?

    BetMGM took a couple of huge bets on the Hawks.

  • Chris Weidman undergoes successful surgery for broken leg

    Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury in the first exchange in his UFC 261 rematch against Uriah Hall on Saturday. Reminiscent of former middleweight champion Anderson Silva's leg injury against him at UFC 168 in 2013, Weidman's leg snapped when Hall checked a leg kick. Weidman didn't realize that he was so badly injured until he tried to step back and put weight on the leg. He immediately fell to the canvas in agony and disbelief. He was removed from the Octagon on a stretch after his leg had been stabilized. During the UFC 261 Post-fight Press conference, UFC president Dana White gave an update on Weidman's condition. The former champion was transported to a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital and was being prepped for surgery on Sunday. Weidman had the surgery and is now recovering. His wife, Marivi, gave a post-surgery update on her husband via instagram. "Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc#allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports@sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids," she posted on Sunday. "My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home. 🙌🏻 #teamweidman," read her post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marivi Weidman (@mrsweidman) Watch Anthony Smith's live reaction to Chris Weidman's broken leg (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Blocking Silver Lake deal is not about the money, says All Black Coles

    New Zealand's rugby players are not blocking the Silver Lake deal over the money but rather have concerns about leaving the game in the "best hands", All Blacks veteran Dane Coles said. The proposed deal, under which U.S. firm Silver Lake would buy 12.5% of New Zealand Rugby's commercial rights for NZ$387.5 million ($281.8 million), came a step closer on Thursday when 26 provincial rugby unions endorsed it at an annual general meeting. It cannot go through without sign-off from New Zealand Rugby Players' Association (NZRPA), however, and many fans in the rugby-mad country have expressed concern about the iconic All Blacks brand coming under foreign control.

  • Rubio, Edwards lead Wolves to 126-114 win over Warriors

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Ricky Rubio scored 26 points and rookie Anthony Edwards added 25 as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 126-114 on Thursday night. Edwards' big fourth quarter helped spark the win for Minnesota, which extended its season-long winning streak to four games. The Timberwolves rookie scored 18 of his 25 points in the fourth.

  • Here’s Mac Jones’ phone call with Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft after being drafted

    It appears that everyone's excited about Mac Jones landing in New England.

  • Fury v Joshua megafight 'dead in the water'

    An all-British heavyweight showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in July or August is "dead in the water", according to Fury's promoter.

  • MLB April takeaways: The Giants built a rotation from scratch – and may be creating a juggernaut

    Perhaps 2020 will be baseball’s true pandemic season, and more than a handful of teams have reached the 85% vaccination plateau.

  • Najee Harris got drafted by the Steelers, and Ravens CB Marcus Peters was already there to trash talk him

    Your new rival's biggest trash talker is always a fun draft party invite.