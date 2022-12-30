Micah Parsons playing with club on left hand

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was not on the injury report Monday, though when he posed for a picture with LeBron James on Sunday night, his left hand was wrapped.

The injury limited him Tuesday and Wednesday, and Parsons had the hand wrapped this week.

He downplayed the injury during his media availability Tuesday, saying he didn’t even require an X-ray or an MRI.

But Parsons is wearing a club cast on his hand as he warms up for Thursday Night Football, Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com reports.

“It’s football. It’s the reality of it,” Parsons said this week, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “Play a physical sport. That’s all. I’m good, though.”

Parsons has only one sack his past four games as his defensive player of the year odds have fallen behind 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa. Bosa leads the league with 17.5 sacks, while Parsons is fifth with 13.

“It’s not as easy as everyone or I may look or other guys may look or make it seem,” Parsons said. “I promise you, sacking the quarterback’s not that easy, especially when they’re game-planning against it and they don’t want you to get going.”

