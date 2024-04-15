Micah Parsons not at Cowboys' first day of voluntary offseason work

CeeDee Lamb is not the only Cowboy who didn’t show up for the first day of the voluntary offseason program.

Micah Parsons was also not in attendance, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

That's no surprise, as Parsons also chose not to attend last year. Offseason work is voluntary, and although most players show up, most players are at risk of getting cut if they don't show they're doing everything they can to make the roster. Players like Parsons and Lamb, who are at no risk of getting cut, don't need to be there.

Parsons has played three seasons, which means he's eligible for a new contract, but there's been no indication that a new contract is coming soon. This year Parsons is due a base salary of $2.99 million, and next year his fifth-year option salary jumps all the way to $21.32 million.