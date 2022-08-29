Micah Parsons No. 16 in NFL Top 100, highest ranking LB, Cowboys player

Just one season into his NFL career, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has transcended his peers at the linebacker position. As a rookie, Parsons was the anchor of the Dallas defense and finished with 84 total tackles, a whopping 13 sacks and 20 tackles for loss.

Due to a broken foot injury that sidelined defensive end Demarcus Lawrence for 10 games, Parsons took snaps at the defensive end position at times to replicate the production. Little did the Cowboys know he would finish sixth in the NFL in sacks, becoming the unanimous Defensive Rookie of the Year and earning second place in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

This ridiculous rookie production was reflected in the NFL Top 100 voting, which is voted on by the players who take their time to complete the ballot. Parsons placed at No. 16, just beating out Darius Leonard at No. 18 for highest ranked off-ball linebacker, if limiting him to one position. Now a sophomore in the league, Parsons has quickly earned the highest praise of his peers.

Parsons is the sixth Cowboy to make the list, leading the group who finished as follows.

No. 23 CB Trevon Diggs

No. 44 QB Dak Prescott

No. 68 OG Zack Martin

No. 92 OT Tyron Smith

No. 95 WR CeeDee Lamb

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire