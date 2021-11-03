Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons has put together some impressive stat lines in his budding NFL career.

But he was everywhere in Sunday’s victory over the Vikings and now has earned NFC defensive player of the week for his performance.

Parsons recorded 11 total tackles with four tackles for loss and also had a quarterback hit in Dallas’ victory. He was on the field for 97 percent of the Cowboys’ defensive snaps.

Parsons now has 42 total tackles with seven TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, and a pair of pass breakups this season. The rookie out of Penn State has been a significant boost to Dallas’ defense and is a big reason why the club has a 6-1 record entering Week Nine.

Parsons will try to continue making big plays against the Broncos at home this weekend.

Micah Parsons named NFC defensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk