Micah Parsons named December’s top defensive rookie

There’s no suspense about who will be named the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year for the 2021 season.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is one of the favorites to be named the defensive rookie of the year and he has no competition when it comes to the rookie award. That has been clear for some time and became even clearer with Thursday’s announcement that he has been named December’s top defensive rookie.

It’s the second straight month that Parsons took the honors. He had 12 tackles, four sacks, six quarterback hits, and a forced fumble while helping the Cowboys go 4-0 and wrap up the NFC East title this month.

Parsons now has 79 tackles, 13 sacks, 29 quarterback hits, and three forced fumbles over the course of the season. He can pad those totals the next two weeks and then he’ll get his first chance to make an impact on the playoff stage.

