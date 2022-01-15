Micah Parsons named a candidate for NFL Rookie of the Year

To the shock of absolutely nobody, Dallas Cowboys rookie and former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is a candidate for the NFL’s rookie of the year. After an absolutely dominant rookie season anchoring the Cowboys defensive efforts, Parsons was officially named a candidate for the NFL’s Rookie of the Year award on Friday, but he may have some stiff competition for the award.

Parsons is one of six rookies up for this year’s honor, and he is the only defensive player in the running. Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals), Najee Harris (Pittsburgh Steelers), Mac Jones (New England Patriots), Kyle Pitts (Atlanta Falcons), and Jaylen Waddle (Miami Dolphins) are all candidates for the award as well.

Chase has a strong case to be made for the award after catching 81 passes for 1,455 yards (fourth-most in the NFL) and 13 touchdowns (third-most in the NFL) in his rookie season with the AFC North champion Bengals. Jones helped lead the New England Patriots after throwing for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns. Harris rushed for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns for the Steelers (former Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth also had seven touchdown receptions for the Steelers in his rookie season). Pitts was a 1,000-yard receiver for the Falcons but he had just one touchdown. Waddle also had a 1,000-yard season to lead the Dolphins, and he scored six touchdowns.

But Parsons absolutely has a strong case to be made for the award as well. Parsons was named an AP All-Pro and was the leading vote-getter at the linebacker position, appearing on 46 of 50 ballots from the AP voters. Parsons recorded 13.0 sacks in six games and forced three fumbles and proved to be among the best defensive players in the league. Some have even suggested Parsons has a strong case to be named the NFL’s defensive player of the year.

Fans can cast their vote for the NFL Rookie of the Year.

List

Every Penn State player on an NFL playoff roster in 2022

Related

Miles Sanders says he is excited to play in Eagles playoff game Micah Parsons leads all linebackers in AP All-Pro voting Noah Cain is heading to the SEC What are Penn State's national championship odds in 2022? 2022 Penn State Nittany Lions football schedule

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.