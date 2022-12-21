Micah Parsons to miss practice again on Wednesday

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons will miss another day of practice on Wednesday.

Parsons sat out Tuesday’s workout because of an illness and head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that Parsons remains under the weather as the team continues their preparations to face the Eagles.

“It’s going around,” McCarthy said at his press conference.

Parsons was the only player out sick on Tuesday. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch sat out with a neck injury and is not going to play against the Eagles this Saturday.

It remains to be seen if Parsons will play, but a return to practice on Thursday would likely put him on track to play.

