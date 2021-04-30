Micah Parsons, Mike McCarthy and the mysterious Zoom interview

Tony Thompson
·3 min read
If a Zoom meeting happens but no one’s on it, did it ever really happen at all? That’s the million dollar question being thrown around after the press conference with the Dallas Cowboys latest first-round draft pick, linebacker Micah Parsons from Penn State.

It’s fair to assume someone was on the call, but who? By head coach Mike McCarthy’s own admission, he sure wasn’t. And according to Parsons, neither was defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Nor was owner Jerry Jones. For a team with just nine landmines to skirt around before getting their turn, they do come across unprepared.

If the goal of the draft is to trust your scouts, then the Dallas brass passes with flying colors, but it certainly has the feel the Cowboys were caught with their pants down. Their two main targets disappeared with consecutive selections before ultimately deciding to trade back and pick up the Penn State product Parsons. But for the majority of the team’s brain trust to not even get to know the player a little bit is certainly curious.

Since then, the team’s PR machine has been in full effect, calling him the highest graded defensive player on their board and going through the motions all those who are in denial often do.

Other nuggets from the press conference include:

  • Parsons desire to take wide receiver Cedrick Wilson’s jersey number, and getting the owner’s blessing:

  • The linebacker’s affinity for chess:

  • And last, but not least, quarterback Dak Prescott being the first to reach out to his newest teammate:

List

