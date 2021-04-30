Micah Parsons, Mike McCarthy and the mysterious Zoom interview

If a Zoom meeting happens but no one’s on it, did it ever really happen at all? That’s the million dollar question being thrown around after the press conference with the Dallas Cowboys latest first-round draft pick, linebacker Micah Parsons from Penn State.

It’s fair to assume someone was on the call, but who? By head coach Mike McCarthy’s own admission, he sure wasn’t. And according to Parsons, neither was defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Nor was owner Jerry Jones. For a team with just nine landmines to skirt around before getting their turn, they do come across unprepared.

And Micah Parsons has also said he didn't speak with Dan Quinn during his lone meeting with the Cowboys as well. I'm getting Morris Claiborne flashbacks. https://t.co/as58RIRR2p — David Howman (@_DH44_) April 30, 2021

If the goal of the draft is to trust your scouts, then the Dallas brass passes with flying colors, but it certainly has the feel the Cowboys were caught with their pants down. Their two main targets disappeared with consecutive selections before ultimately deciding to trade back and pick up the Penn State product Parsons. But for the majority of the team’s brain trust to not even get to know the player a little bit is certainly curious.

Since then, the team’s PR machine has been in full effect, calling him the highest graded defensive player on their board and going through the motions all those who are in denial often do.

Other nuggets from the press conference include:

Parsons desire to take wide receiver Cedrick Wilson’s jersey number, and getting the owner’s blessing:

Micah Parsons said he hasn’t had a chance to talk to Cedrick Wilson about No. 11, but he plans to. Jerry Jones chimed in: “what negotiation?” So, I’m kinda thinking Micah Parsons will be wearing No. 11 — David Helman (@HelmanDC) April 30, 2021

The linebacker’s affinity for chess:

Micah Parsons says no matter what you play him in, he's "going to find a way to beat you", and names chess as one. Get Amari Cooper on the phone, #Cowboys. Prove it, rook. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) April 30, 2021

And last, but not least, quarterback Dak Prescott being the first to reach out to his newest teammate:

Micah Parsons said Dak Prescott was the first Cowboys player to reach out to him. “I could tell he’s already a big leader. I can kind of see the bond these guys have in the locker room. I can’t wait to meet them all.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 30, 2021

