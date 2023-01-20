Micah Parsons: 'You should love that stuff...when no one believes in you, that's the best feeling'
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons on being view as an underdog.
The Cowboys made only one change to their practice report Thursday: They added defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna with a knee injury, but he had a full practice. Jason Peters, who started at left tackle in the wild-card game against the Bucs, missed his second consecutive practice with a hip injury. It seems unlikely the veteran [more]
The Panthers and Sean Payton were supposed to meet about the team’s head coaching vacancy on Friday, but the interview was put on hold. Panthers owner David Tepper and other team officials set to meet with Payton in New York returned to Charlotte on Thursday after the death of Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes. [more]
Doug Farrar's list of Secret Superstars on offense for the divisional round is full of players who had to hit their second teams before things went well.
Republican Nikki Haley strongly hinted in an interview that aired Thursday that she might run for president, though stopped short of declaring a bid.
Eric Stokes, Devonte Wyatt and...Nolan Smith? The Packers got Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith in Daniel Jeremiah's first 2023 mock draft.
Draymond Green is public enemy No. 1 when the Warriors come to Boston, but he might win some Celtics fans over with this wholesome moment with Jayson Tatum's son, Deuce.
Brett Maher missed only three extra points in the regular season, going 50-of-53. Two of those were blocks. In Monday’s victory over the Bucs, the Cowboys kicker missed an NFL record four extra points. Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel had some possible explanations for his kicker’s terrible, horrible no good, very bad day. Two [more]
Police are still investigating the crash that killed Georgia lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and injured two others.
Eight teams remain after a pulsating Super Wild Card Weekend. Which four teams advance to the conference finals?
How much do NFL referees make a year and how much do they make during the NFL playoffs? Here are the answers.
The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. [more]
When UCLA last played at Arizona, there was a spitting incident and accusations of derogatory remarks. The Bruins expect a similar environment Saturday.
The Panthers have already interviewed Steve Wilks, Jim Caldwell, Frank Reich, Shane Steichen and Ejiro Evero, and plan to meet with several other this week.
Former NLF player Derek Wolfe says he killed a mountain lion that was "wreaking havoc in a rural Colorado neighborhood" with a bow and arrow.
The already-thin Warriors will be extremely shorthanded Friday night in Cleveland against the Cavaliers.
Brock Purdy developed a bad habit against the Seahawks and got away with it. He has to fix it quick against Dallas and the best defense he's faced all year.
LIV Golf has at last announced a US TV deal for its breakaway league, with a UK contract for 'a channel with big reach' apparently also close to completion.
One week last summer Brock Purdy learned to surf, rode an outrigger canoe with a group of Olympic paddlers, went on the field before an LA Angels game and rehearsed lines for a hemorrhoid commercial. These insignificant experiences were part of Irrelevant Week, a days-long celebration of the last player selected in the NFL Draft […]
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could force his way out of town this offseason. What teams make sense for the four-time MVP? Lets take a look.
Daniil Medvedev on Friday became the latest title contender to crash out of the men's draw at the Australian Open, but Iga Swiatek led a charge of the women's seeds into the last 16.- In the women's draw, world number one Swiatek and the Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula were all emphatic winners.