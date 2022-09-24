Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was limited in Saturday’s walkthrough practice after missing Thursday and Friday’s work with an illness. The Cowboys list him as questionable for Monday Night Football.

Parsons leads the NFL with four sacks, having recorded two in each of the first two games.

Receiver Michael Gallup (knee) is trending toward making his 2022 debut, even though he is questionable. He was a full participant in practice all week.

He tore his ACL in a Jan. 2 game against the Cardinals.

Tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) returned to a limited practice after missing the first two practices of the week. He is questionable.

Defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (neck) also is questionable after being added to the practice report Friday. He was limited again Saturday.

The Cowboys ruled out quarterback Dak Prescott (right thumb), left guard Connor McGovern (ankle) and safety Jayron Kearse (knee).

Micah Parsons has limited practice Saturday, questionable for Monday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk