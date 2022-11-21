Micah Parsons’ knee is OK, Anthony Barr likely out Thanksgiving

Josh Alper
·1 min read

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons briefly left Sunday’s rout of the Vikings after hurting his knee, but the team doesn’t believe it will be an issue this week.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Monday that Parsons’ knee is “good” after Sunday’s scare. Linebacker Anthony Barr‘s outlook for Thursday’s game against the Giants isn’t so positive.

McCarthy said Barr aggravated his hamstring injury during Saturday’s practice and is likely out this week.

“He strained it. I think he’ll be hard-pressed to go this week,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Barr also missed the team’s Week 10 loss to the Packers. He has played in Dallas’ other eight games this season and has recorded 31 tackles, a fumble recovery, and a pass defensed in those appearances.

