Micah Parsons jokes he might play eight positions this season

Micah Parsons isn’t going to become a full-time defensive end this season. The Cowboys edge rusher said last month he had gained weight this offseason in anticipation of playing more defensive end in 2023.

Some translated that to mean a full-time move to defensive end, but Parsons’ versatility is what makes him special.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is among those who have clarified Parsons will continue to do what Parsons did last season when he played 738 snaps on the defensive line and 171 at linebacker.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Parsons joked this week that he might even play some running back.

“I think that’s a special ability that I have and why I want to incorporate it,” Parsons said on moving around, via Layten Praytor of the team website. “We’re doing a lot of special things, and I don’t want to give a lot away right now. But it’s going to be a really cool year. I’m probably going to play like eight positions this year.”

Parsons played 55.2 percent of his snaps at linebacker as a rookie before spending 81.1 percent of his snaps at defensive end last season. Parsons, who the Cowboys listed at 245 pounds last season, admits he got worn down late last sesson.

That’s why he’s bulked up to the low 250s, though he said he won’t play at more than 255.

Advertisement

“I would just really say I was going through the motions,” Parsons said of last season. “It was a really long year. Every week something new was coming up. It was really just the growing pains of playing a lot more defensive end and dealing with chips and not really having a plan and guys throwing me off my game.

“Smooth is fast, and don’t be fast. Be smooth, man. Sometimes you feel like you have to do more to win. And you just have to be smooth. You see track runners look like they’re not moving and they’re smooth. . . . So, this year I’m just focusing on being smooth and just durability and taking care of my body.”

Parsons had 13 sacks as a rookie and 13.5 last season, but he said he’s off the “sack wave” and on the “impact wave” for 2023.

Micah Parsons jokes he might play eight positions this season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk