Micah Parsons, Jayson Oweh impress at Penn State pro day

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
Two of the top defensive prospects in the 2021 NFL draft class are coming out of Happy Valley, and they both put on a show at their pro day workout Thursday.

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and edge defender Jayson Oweh both made the most of their chance to impress NFL decision-makers, showing off their impressive combinations of size, speed and athleticism.

Parsons was already widely regarded as the top off-ball linebacker prospect in this year’s draft, and his performance Thursday could lock him into that spot, as well as a potential top-10 slot next month. Oweh’s showing could cement him as a first-round pick, and without a clear-cut leader in this year’s EDGE class, he could end up being the first one off the board.

