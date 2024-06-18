Micah Parsons hosts youth football camp in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Current Dallas Cowboy, Micah Parsons, hosted a youth football camp in El Paso on Monday.

The linebacker has been traveling the country hosting his camp called, “The Lions Den,” to help educate the athletes aged six to 16 about the game of football as well as build participants character off the field.

“Character is everything that defines who you are,” said Parsons. “You are defined by character, not what we look like or what we do or who we are. I just really want to teach them how to compete and really just have fun and enjoy the game of football. I said I would come back to El Paso and I mentioned it’s one of my favorite places. I’m just really happy to be back.”

El Paso I’s one of my favorite new cities ! I will be back I promise! This is cowboys country fr!!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) June 30, 2023

“Micah Parsons is a great player, and coming to his camp I hope I can be like him when I’m older,” said participant, Ricky Sanchez .”I can’t explain it it’s amazing to be here. My parents did so much for me to be here. It’s amazing.”

Parsons has primarily hosted the camps in the home state of his professional football team. With the next camp on Tuesday, June 17th in Lubbock. That will be followed up with camps in both Midland and Frisco.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.