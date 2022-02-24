Micah Parsons is heading to WrestleMania

Former Penn State linebacker has been building quite an impressive collection of hardware after his rookie season in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. The NFL’s defensive rookie of the year was crowned the fastest player in the NFL’s Pro Bowl skills competition after a stellar rookie season in Dallas. And now Parsons is heading to the crown jewel event of professional wrestling, WrestleMania.

No, Parsons isn’t about to enter the ring for a title match, although who would doubt his chances at this point. But he did accept an invitation to attend WrestleMania from WWE superstar Randy Orton.

As mentioned by Orton in his social media video, WrestleMania will be held in AT&T Stadium, the home of Parsons’ Dallas Cowboys. Parsons, who wrestled in grade school, was quick to accept the invite and it seems he’ll be ready to step into the ring if needed.

Randy!!! Invite accepted!! I’ll see you there!! Tag me in if you need me! https://t.co/By4sA8VffD — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 23, 2022

And who knows. Given the wild nature of the WWE, maybe Parsons will find himself in the ring with a belt on the line. And thanks to the WWE gifting Parsons a belt for his defensive rookie of the year award, we already know what Parsons looks like with the championship belt draped across his shoulder.

