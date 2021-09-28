Micah Parsons had a fantastic Monday Night Football debut vs. the Eagles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin McGuire
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons may have had some rough moments in his NFL regular-season debut on opening night for the league, but he performed much better in his second chance to play in primetime. Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys feasted on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, 41-21, and the rookie out of Penn State was all over former Heisman Trophy finalist Jalen Hurts, the starting quarterback for the Eagles.

Parsons had himself a ballgame with constant quarterback pressure s on Hurts and was involved in multiple key defensive moments for the Cowboys. His aggressiveness paid off while playing out of the defensive end position, which Dallas has been utilizing to their advantage the last couple of weeks. It certainly had an impact Monday night against the Eagles.

When Parsons wasn’t getting pressure on Hurts, he still managed to get in the way of a pass by the Eagles first-year starting quarterback.

After the game, Parsons reportedly exchanged his jersey with Eagles veteran offensive lineman Lane Johnson.

Parsons did have to leave the game for some medical attention in the second half of the Cowboys’ blowout victory, but it appears he will be OK moving forward for Dallas.

List

2021 NFL draft tracker: Tracking every Penn State player in the draft

Related

Penn State trending down in ESPN's updated FPI after Week 4

Ohio State alternate uniform is breaking out in scarlet fever vs. Penn State

Trojans Wire says Penn State's success is making it harder to land James Franklin

Penn State QB Sean Clifford named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of Week

Penn State opens as double-digit favorite against Indiana in Week 5

Penn State fans will love where Kirk Herbstreit has the Nittany Lions ranked

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

Recommended Stories