Micah Parsons: Giants should have protected Daniel Jones, pulled him last Sunday night

The Giants made it clear that they feel Daniel Jones is their franchise quarterback when they signed him to a long-term contract extension this offseason, but Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons doesn't feel like the Giants treated Jones that way last Sunday night.

After a good first drive, the Giants had a field goal blocked and returned for a touchdown and Parsons stalled their next drive with a sack of Jones. A 6-0 Dallas lead quickly turned into a 16-0 one and the Cowboys pass rush kept getting to Jones for sacks. The points kept coming for the Cowboys as well and they extended their lead to 33-0 in the third quarter, but the Giants, who had left tackle Andrew Thomas out with a hamstring injury, didn't wave the white flag by going to backup Tyrod Taylor until there were 70 seconds left in the game.

During his The Edge with Micah Parsons podcast, Parsons pointed to the Bengals pulling Joe Burrow from their blowout loss to the Browns as an example of why he thinks it was "wrong" for the Giants to keep sending Jones out there.

“It’s called protecting your guy. You know, something I thought the Giants should’ve done,” Parsons said. “I don’t think Daniel Jones should’ve been in that game in the fourth quarter. I thought they should’ve protected him and pulled him out. And barring injury, their season will be over without Daniel Jones.”

The Giants saw some value in keeping Jones in the game despite it being a lost cause and we'll see if that pays off in a better performance against the Cardinals this week.