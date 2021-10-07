Micah Parsons gets into Twitter war with FOX analyst

Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons didn’t take very long into his professional career to get caught up in a Twitter war of words with a football analyst. Following a roster move by the Cowboys, Parsons didn’t take too kindly to the reaction and analysis of FOX analyst Emmanuel Acho and the two went back and forth on Twitter.

The Cowboys released Jaylon Smith from their roster this week, with the immediate reaction being this will place more focus on Parsons in the Cowboys defense. Given the Cowboys used their No. 12 overall pick on the former Nittany Lion standout, you would think the franchise is comfortable with that decision. But Acho suggests now was not the right time to put more on Parsons in the Cowboys defense.

The #Cowboys should hate the release of Jaylon Smith because they love 1st round pick Micah Parsons and this adds more to his plate. Parsons was already asked to do too much last week. Look how it cost him and the #Cowboys points. @SFY pic.twitter.com/dP8UkFHHzw — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 6, 2021

Parsons caught wind of this instant analysis and wasn’t particularly thrilled with what Acho had to say. And he let him know about it.

I don’t think you have any idea what ur talking about and once again this is a horrible take! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 6, 2021

Acho responded by standing by his analysis and viewpoints and attempting to agree to disagree.

I respect your opinion, your game as an on the ball LB & your agent too much to go back & forth. The big eye in the sky don’t lie. My job is to make television, your job is to make tackles. Based on our profile pics, looks like we both winning. Keeping doing you, I’ll do me 🤝. — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 7, 2021

Naturally, Parsons had to respond to that comment and let Acho know he is on a mission to prove his doubter wrong.

I mean we def go in the drawing board together to prove how wrong you are! All im saying don’t post stuff on social media that’s not true!! Until you actually know the coverage and job obligation of each player on the field ! Cause actually me and Jaylon was right!! Soo?! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 7, 2021

Parsons later moved along from his exchange with Acho, but the conversation clearly left Parsons fuming, leading to this tweet summarizing the whole situation.

It’s sad how so many so called “analysts” go on and talk bad about players and have no idea wtf they are talking about! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 6, 2021

Twitter is a terrific medium to share instant reactions and analysis, but sometimes it’s best to just ignore something and move on. That is probably what Parsons should have done here. The last thing a rookie player in any league needs to be doing is wasting time having a Twitter beef with a national analysis on one of these talking head sports shows on during the day.

But, at the same time, there is nothing wrong with standing up for yourself either. Should Parsons have gone after Acho on Twitter, or should he have just let this go and move on?

