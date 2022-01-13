Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons wasn’t able to finish up his remarkable rookie season on the field, but that may wind up being a positive for him and the team this weekend.

Parsons was out of the lineup because of a positive test for COVID-19 and said that he experienced symptoms including fatigue and muscle aches while he was out of the lineup. Those symptoms have subsided and he told reporters on Wednesday that he feels like the time off is going to serve him well when he gets on the field against the 49ers on Sunday.

“I feel great,” Parsons said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I had a whole bunch of rest. I had an extra bye week some of the guys didn’t get, so I feel refreshed. I liked how I played off my last bye week, so hopefully we can follow up with that.”

Parsons had 11 tackles and four tackles for loss in a 20-16 win over the Vikings off the team’s actual bye week. Those were his season highs in both categories and the Cowboys would welcome that kind of contribution this weekend.

Micah Parsons feels refreshed after sitting out last week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk