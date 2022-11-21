Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said after Sunday’s game that he was fine, and coach Mike McCarthy reiterated that Monday.

But Parsons is on the team’s estimated practice report as a non-participant with ankle and knee injuries.

He left for a few plays Sunday after his left leg got caught in the wash on a Dorance Armstrong sack of Kirk Cousins in the third quarter. Parsons returned and ended up playing 38 of 57 snaps, making four tackles, two sacks, five quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

“I just got rolled up. I felt like everyone on the line just kind of fell on my leg,” Parsons said, via the team website. “It was a quick shot. I’ve never had that [pain] before. But my health is great. The knee is cool, definitely in a positive manner.”

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot), linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), defensive end Tarell Basham (illness), defensive end Dante Fowler (illness), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (illness) and cornerback Kelvin Joseph (illness) were estimated as non-participants.

Barr isn’t expected to return this week.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (knee) were limited.

Elliott returned after missing two games with a hyperextended knee, and he played 21 of 72 snaps and had 16 touches.

Micah Parsons estimated as non-participant with knee, ankle injuries originally appeared on Pro Football Talk